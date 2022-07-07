Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Riskier adjustable rate mortgages back in fashion as interest rates rise

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 5 Atlanta

Adjustable rate mortgages making a comeback

As interest rates and housing prices rise, so does the interest in adjustable rate mortgages. They're back in a big way, and FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle breaks down the pros and cons.

As interest rates and housing prices rise, so does the interest in adjustable rate mortgages. Remember those? Well, ARMs are back. 

The use of adjustable rate mortgages has more than doubled in the past year going from 4 percent to 10 percent. These loans can make housing more affordable, in the short-term.

Home buyers over the last decade haven’t looked at ARMs too much because a 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been historically low. While rates are still low - 5 percent - they’re inching up.  And home prices keep surging, too, so home buyers are looking for ways to lower the cost.

For a quick review, a fixed rate is locked in usually for 30 years, but it can be 15 or 20. And it’s just that … fixed. If you lock in at 5 percent, that’s what it remains for the term of the loan. 

The benefit of an ARM is that your interest rate starts lower than a fixed rate — often a whole point lower — making your mortgage payment more affordable. But that rate fluctuates with market. You can lock it in, sometimes up to seven years, but it will jump up or down to meet the market after that. 

So you’re taking a risk. You can usually renegotiate the loan at the end of that short term, but if mortgage rates are higher, you will pay more than you had if you had just gone with a fixed rate. 

Selecting an ARM to finance your home isn't a bad idea if you don't plan on living in that house for too long. If in five years you plan to downsize or upsize, this could be a good fit for you. And it may be the only way young families get into homes which have skyrocketed 27 percent in price since the beginning of the pandemic. 