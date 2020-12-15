Rise in COVID-19 cases cause Cobb schools to switch to remote learning

All Cobb County students will learn remotely for the last three days of the semester because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

School officials announced on Tuesday that all students will learn remotely from Wednesday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 18.

According to officials, the decision was made based on guidance from Cobb and Douglas Public Health due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 tests in the community. Health officials are hoping that virtual learning will reduce the number of cases being spread during school hours.

"This was not an easy decision and we understand that this may be a difficulty for some of our families. Working collaboratively with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, this decision is intended to benefit our students, staff, and could help our entire community be safer and healthier over the holiday break," a spokesperson for the Cobb County School System said in a statement.

The additional remote learning days will also be used to give public health staff time to contact trace existing cases.

As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Health reported Cobb County had 29,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic's start in March.

