Rise in the cost of food: Fast-food restaurants offering special deals

The cost of food is a major concern for many Americans right now.

FOX 5 Atlanta asked their Facebook followers over the weekend if the high price of groceries is a concern and if the increases have impacted their lives. As of Monday morning, more than 2,000 comments were posted, with the vast majority of people saying they are definitely feeling the pain, sometimes quite literally, from rising food costs.

Food prices have been rising for decades, but it wasn't until 2020 that they really took off. Since then, prices have increased at a rate not seen since the late 1970s and early 1980s. Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs as a group, as well as cereals and bakery products, increased the fastest, by 26.9% and 27.8%, respectively.

The cost of food is still rising in 2024, but at a slower pace compared to the previous year. In 2023, food prices increased by 5.0%, which was significantly lower than the 11.4% rise in 2022. The price increase in 2023 was still higher than the historical annual average, however, of 2.5% seen between 2003 and 2022. This rise was driven by factors such as supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. For 2024, overall food-at-home prices are projected to decrease slightly by 0.4%, though there is a wide range of possible outcomes, from a decrease of 4.5% to an increase of 4.0%.

Overall, year-on-year inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, declined in June 2024 to 5.6% from 5.9% in May. This was the lowest level since October 2021, although a similar rate has been approached several times since the beginning of 2024, at 5.7%.

Comments Buying healthy food has gotten more expensive. I have high blood pressure and cholesterol and need to eat healthy, but it’s becoming more difficult. What used to be $30 is now $60. -- Alicia R.

My husband went from 190 to 150, and I lost 25 pounds not being able to eat as well as we once did, we are old on a very fixed income and the price of gas, water, electric and everything else is outrageous. -- Betty Lou

The impact is literally having to choose between food and other bills, not being able to afford extra curriculars for my kids or anything outside of needs. Trying to keep a roof, running vehicle and food is insane. Rents went up, car insurance went up, bills are up ... Wages are not up!! -- Bailey R.

It is a good thing I like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They have become a staple. -- Chris A.

We have to eat what we can get and not what we want ‘cause there’s no way to afford it, and pay all the other high bills. -- June K.

Yes, we spend like $100-125 more per week buying the same things we used to. People can’t afford to live. -- Nicole S.

A big impact on me & my husband who are senior citizens on a fixed income. We never go out to eat now, not even fast food. It is just too expensive. We would rather just make a sandwich at home. We just buy 3 to 4 days of food at the time because everything is so expensive. It is really hard. -- Teresa E.

I am very upset about the high price of everything. Very close to retirement and this has slowed what we put back. I don’t want to eat cat food when we retire. I want to enjoy what life I have left. -- Julie C.

Food prices are out of control. My husband does the grocery shopping and it hurts him to see elderly people pick up a food item, shake their heads and put it back on the shelf. An elderly woman was behind him in line and didn’t have near enough money to pay her $45.00 bill so she asked the cashier to start removing items as she only had $24.00. My husband said no that he will pay her entire bill to which the cashier replied I’ll need to get the manager to allow this. My husband said "you can get the manager all you want, but I’m paying her bill" -- Wendi C.

Earlier this year, fast-food restaurants, many of which already had value meals, began offering special deals, usually priced at around $5. The hope is to bring back customers who stopped eating out because of price increases. However, not everyone is confident it will work. According to Ellie Stevens at Fast Company, the value meals may be "too little, too late." However, some consumers are happy to see the meals because it gives them another option to feed their families.

Fast-Food Restaurant Deals:

Arby's offers the $5 Mix 'N Match deal, which includes a choice of 3 items like Ranch Chicken Wrap, BBQ Chicken Wrap, Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, Roast Beef Slider, Jalapeno Roast Beef Slider, Chicken Slider, Buffalo Chicken Slider, curly fries, crinkle fries, and a beverage. More info.

Burger King offers the $5 Your Way Meal Deal, which includes a choice between a Whopper Jr., bacon cheeseburger, or Chicken Jr., plus fries, 4-piece chicken nuggets, and a soft drink.

Checkers and Rally's 5 for $5 meal deal includes a choice of a Cheese Double burger or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 8 white meat Chicken Bites, a small order of Famous Seasoned Fries, a 16 oz. soft drink, and a cinnamon apple pie. More info.

KFC offers the $5 Taste of KFC deal, which includes 2 pieces of dark meat chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, and a biscuit. KFC also offers the $30 8-Piece Chicken and 8 Tenders Fill-Up deal. More info.

Krystal offers a $4.99 deal that includes 2 original Krystals, a small fry, and a small drink. More info.

McDonald's $5 meal deal includes a choice of McDouble or McChicken, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink. More info.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's offer deals like 2 for $5 chicken tender wraps at Hardee's and 2 for $6 at Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr. also has the new More Bang, Less Buck value menu which has several items for under $4, including 4 new single-patty burgers, a spicy chicken sandwich, 6-piece chicken starts, small natural-cut French fries, small foundtain drink, chocolate chip cookie and chocolate cake. Hardee's offers two for $5 breakfast wraps and the $5.99 Original Bag Combo, which includes 2 entrees from a limited selection, small fries and small fountain drink. More info.

Wendy's: 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles, a 4 for $4 meal deal, and a $5 Biggie Bag. The 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles offer a choice of sausage biscuit, egg & cheese biscuit, sausage & cheese English muffin, small seasoned potatoes and hot coffee. The 4 for $4 meal deal includes a Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries, 4-piece Chicken Nuggets, and a value soft drink of your choice. The $5 Biggie Bag includes a choice of Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, 4 Chicken Nuggets, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and small soft drink. For just $1 or $2 more, you can choose from 3 sandwich options, including a Double Stack, Crispy Chicken BLT or Bacon Double Stack.

Also, get a free 6-piece nuggets with any mobile app purchase on Wendy's Wednesday. More info.

Subway: A two-week deal on footlong sandwiches is being offered from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 for $6.99. Customers can order any footlong sub on their menu for $6.99. That's a little less than half of most footlong prices. Customers must use the promo code 688FL on Subway's app or website to get the deal. Subway also has a value menu featuring footlong snacks priced at $5 and under. More info.

Taco Bell: $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Coming up: In-depth look at prices, local grocery store comparisons, and how to save money on food

Other Restaurants:

Applebee's: 2 for $25 meal deal, allowing customers to choose two entrées and an appetizer or two side salads. Choose two entrées and a appetizer or two side salads. Appetizers include boneless wings, crunchy onion rings, mozzarella sticks, spinach & artichoke dip and two side salads. Entrée choices include chicken tenders, classic cheeseburger, classic burger and grilled chicken breast. Other options are available for an additional charges ($1.50 to $4.50 depending on the entrée). This deal was previously known as the 2 for $20 deal. More info.

Denny's offers All-Day Diner Meals for $5.99, including options like Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast, Super Slam, and All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes. More info.

Chili's: 3 for Me value meal menu offers 12 choices starting at $10.99. Each deal includes a beverage, started and main entree. Choices include the Just Bacon Burger, Big Smasher Burger, Double Oldtimer with cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Cilantro-Lime Carne Asada, 6 oz. Classic Sirloin, Oldtimer with Cheese, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Cajun Shrimp Pasta, 3 count Nashville Hot Crispers Combo, 3 count Crisper Combo, 3 count Honey-Chipotle Chrispers Combo. Prices range from $10.99 to $16.99. More info.

Pizza Hut: My Hut Box starting at $6.99 and the $7 Deal Lover's menu. The My Hut Box starting at $6.99 features choice a melt of 2-topping personal pan pizza with a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20 oz. drink. The $7 Deal Lover's menu choices include a medium 1-topping pizza, Meat Lover's Melt, Pepperoni Lover's Melt, Chicken Bacon Parmesan melt, Buffalo Chicken Melt, 8 piece breaded boneless wings, double order of breadsticks, roasted garlic cheese sticks, bacon cheddar cheese sticks, cheese sticks, oven-baked cheesy alfredo pasta, oven-baked Italian meats pasta, oven-baked veggie pasta, chocolate donut bites, Cinnabon mini rolls, and a 4 pack of Pepsi. More info.

Red Robin: Offers Monster Monday Deals and a $10 gourmet cheeseburger deal on Tuesdays. More info.

NOTE: These deals may not be available at every restaurant and prices may be slightly different depending on the region. There may also be other restrictions that are not listed here. Always ask before ordering.

