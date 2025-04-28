Rideshare driver shoots passenger during fight over fare in Midtown, police say

A rideshare driver is in police custody accused of shooting a passenger in Midtown Atlanta.

Officers tell FOX 5 the shooting happened near 18th Street inside Atlantic Station.

What we know:

Authorities say they were called to the area at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the situation began when a passenger in a rideshare got into an argument with the driver over the fare.

The argument escalated, leading to gunfire that injured the passenger, officials say.

The shooting scene at Atlantic Station.

Medics transported the passenger to Grady Memorial Hospital. They are currently conscious and are expected to survive their injuries.

The driver of the rideshare has been detained by police. Authorities have not said what charges they may be facing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the victim or suspect at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.