Atlanta music legend Rico Wade to be honored with monument in East Point

The city of East Point is planning to honor the life and legacy of Atlanta music legend Rico Wade.

Record producer Patrick Leroy "Sleepy" Brown said on Instagram that Wade will be honored with a new monument in the city on Nov. 7.

Details about the location of the moment have not been released at the time. The dedication ceremony is by invitation only.

Wade died from heart failure on April 13 at the age of 52.

In his career in the music industry, Wade helped produce several iconic albums that helped launch the careers of stars like OutKast and CeeLo Green. Many of those early songs were produced in the "Dungeon," the basement recording studio of Wade's home in East Point near Cascade Road after the group grew out of Wade's mother's basement in Lakewood Heights.

Songwriter and record producer Rico Wade poses for photos while at work in The Dungeon on location in Atlanta, Georgia on April 1, 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

Brown and Wade were both members of the production group Organized Noize, a group credited for shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop in the 90s.

Following his death, Atlanta politicians and musicians alike paid tribute to Wade, with Mayor Andre Dickens saying he "left an indelible mark on music and culture around the world."

Green announced in April that he had bought the home where Wade recorded many of his hits, saying he planned to turn the property into a museum "archiving our rich musical history."