Gov. Kemp requests recovery prayers for Augusta deputy shot in line of duty

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Saturday afternoon asking the public for prayers after learning a Richmond County sheriff's deputy in Augusta had been shot on the job.

The governor identified that deputy as Kenneth Mercer, who, according to the Augusta Chronicle, was once honored for blocking a woman from harm during a "dangerous standoff with a gunman who had threatened to either harm himself or officers" in 2012.

"Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to pray for Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Mercer who was shot in the line of duty today," the governor tweeted. "We join his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community in asking God to keep him stable and on the road to recovery."

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office did not confirm the deputy's identity. A spokesperson for the office released a statement saying an armed "subject" and a deputy exchanged fire, hitting each other, in the 1200 block of Ellis Street at around 11:23 a.m. Saturday. The deputy was rushed to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told FOX 5 the "subject," a man, died. The Coroner's Office reported to the scene.

