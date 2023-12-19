Ricardo the bull toy now on sale following real-life animal's NJ Transit escapades

You can now buy a Ricardo the bull stuffed animal from New Jersey Transit, based on the creature made famous for his elusive adventures last week when he roamed free on the train tracks at Newark Penn Station.

The plush is available for $20 on the agency's website.

In a tweet, NJ Transit said, "Preorders are OPEN for the showstopping Ricardo the Bull plush at the Transit Shoppe! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Ricardo!"

Jan. 3 is the toy's expected release date.

The ruddy brown bull with long, dark-tipped horns stood on the tracks last Thursday morning at Newark Penn, prompting a police response and holding up train traffic between New Jersey and New York Penn Station for nearly an hour, according to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the animal standing on the tracks at the station.

In a tweet, the agency said, "NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York."

Newark Police Emergency Services Unit, as well as the Port Authority Police Department, found the bull and contained it inside a fenced lot about three miles away from the station, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The animal wis now safeguarded by the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

It’s unclear which slaughterhouse the bull came from, but Newark is home to a few.

It appears as though the longhorn came from the direction of Newark airport. He ran to Newark Penn, pulled a U-turn and went back down toward Frelinghuysen Avenue and Victoria Street. There, he was darted and corralled.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.