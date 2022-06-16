Rhode Island murder suspect arrested by SWAT, U.S. Marshals in Fulton County, police say
article
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police said multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a suspect wanted for a murder in Rhode Island.
Police said North Metro SWAT, U.S. Marshals and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Komhlan.
The suspects mug shot was released alongside an image from the scene.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn where the arrest took place and what led police to Komhlan.