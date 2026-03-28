APD: Atlanta woman missing after 'leaving forever' comment

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The Brief Police say Kierra Emerson has not been seen or heard from since March 26 Family told officers she said she was "leaving forever" during last contact Authorities say she may be armed and urge the public to call 911 with information



Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

What we know:

Officers responded to a missing persons call around 1 p.m. Saturday at an address on Terminus Place NE, where family members reported they had not seen or heard from 37-year-old Kierra Emerson since March 26, according to police. Her father told officers he last spoke with her by phone that day, and she indicated she was "leaving forever."

Police said officers conducted a welfare check at Emerson’s apartment but did not locate her. Investigators believe she may be traveling in her vehicle. Authorities also said she suffers from depression and may be armed.

Emerson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was driving a white 2026 Honda with Georgia tag RHN8992.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Emerson or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. The investigation remains ongoing.