Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Polk County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Walton County, Greene County, Dawson County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Butts County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Madison County, Pike County, Towns County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Rockdale County, Douglas County, White County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Cobb County, Fannin County, Heard County, Haralson County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Morgan County, Spalding County, Dade County, Newton County, Union County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Upson County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, Lumpkin County, Henry County, Carroll County, Pickens County, Barrow County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Oconee County, Jasper County, Clayton County, Meriwether County, Coweta County, Chattooga County, Walker County, Gordon County, Hall County, Bartow County
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Habersham County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Hart County

APD: Atlanta woman missing after 'leaving forever' comment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2026 4:53pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Kierra Emerson. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • Police say Kierra Emerson has not been seen or heard from since March 26
    • Family told officers she said she was "leaving forever" during last contact
    • Authorities say she may be armed and urge the public to call 911 with information

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

What we know:

Officers responded to a missing persons call around 1 p.m. Saturday at an address on Terminus Place NE, where family members reported they had not seen or heard from 37-year-old Kierra Emerson since March 26, according to police. Her father told officers he last spoke with her by phone that day, and she indicated she was "leaving forever."

Police said officers conducted a welfare check at Emerson’s apartment but did not locate her. Investigators believe she may be traveling in her vehicle. Authorities also said she suffers from depression and may be armed.

Emerson is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was driving a white 2026 Honda with Georgia tag RHN8992. 

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Emerson or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaMissing PersonsNews