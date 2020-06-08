Rewards being offered leading to arrests of looters in Atlanta

Authorities are searching for several individuals who police say took advantage of one of the first nights of protests in Atlanta to vandalize and loot several businesses across the city.

The group was caught on camera on May 29. Crime Stoppers Atlanta released some of the videos and pictures from the various theft and property damage calls that night.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta released this photo of reported looting in the city of Atlanta on May 29, 2020. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

They are asking anyone with information about any of the suspects to come forward and let them know.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for the arrest and indictment of a suspect involved.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.