Reward up to $10,000 for man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies

The reward for a man accused of shooting two Georgia deputies earlier this week has doubled.

The Georgia Bureau of investigation is searching for Tyler Keith Henderson. They say Henderson shot two Thomas County Sheriff's deputies in Ochlocknee. Officials say both wounded deputies are in stable condition and expected to survive.

MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 2 GEORGIA DEPUTIES ON THE RUN

U.S. Marshals Service initially put out a $5,000 reward for information leading to Henderson's arrest. According to the GBI, the total reward has gone up to $10,000.

Law enforcement described Henderson, a convicted felon, as 5-foot-10, 212 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jogging pants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Henderson has tattoos on his arms and neck.

The GBI doesn't know where Henderson was headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151.

