Reward offered for suspect in deadly shooting outside East Point apartments

East Point police are offering a reward for help solving the deadly shooting of a man outside an apartment complex over the weekend.

Homicide investigators say the shooting happened on Sunday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Washington Road.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded to a call about gunshots and found a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they believe someone approached the victim in the parking lot of the apartment and started an argument. During the altercation, the unknown suspect shot the man multiple times at close range.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity with FOX 5 and are working to get details about the suspect.

Officials did not say whether they believed the gunman and the victim knew each other.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

If you know anything that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.