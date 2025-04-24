Reward offered for information on Atlanta gas station shooting

The Brief Surveillance footage has been released to help identify suspects in a February 9 shooting at an Atlanta gas station. The victim, shot in the leg, described the suspects as a dark-skinned male in black clothing and a light-skinned male. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest, with tips accepted anonymously by Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



Police have released a video they hope will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for a shooting at an Atlanta gas station earlier this year.

The incident occurred around 10:58 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told investigators he had just completed an Uber ride when two men approached him at the back of his vehicle. He described one suspect as a dark-skinned male wearing all black and the other as light-skinned.

The victim said the darker-skinned suspect pulled a gun on him, prompting the victim to attempt to wrestle the firearm away. During the struggle, the light-skinned suspect joined in, and the victim reported hearing three to four gunshots. After realizing he had been shot, the victim fled into the gas station for help.

Surveillance footage of the suspects has been released as police work to identify the individuals involved.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.