Reward for leads increases as young murder family searches for justice

Glenda Mack did not expect to spend her grandson David's 13th birthday canvassing Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta in search of any leads in her grandson's brutal murder.

"I just wanted to get out and let the people know that I'm here for answers and we need help in any way, appreciate it," said Mack, who raised David since he was a baby.

The Mack family returned to the area where loved ones found David's body on February 10, a day after Ms. Mack reported him missing.

"I want them to know that this is a little boy that I loved very much and he loved us very much," Ms. Mack said Friday afternoon on Shirley Street.

She hopes the fliers with details on where to make an anonymous tip and the face-to-face connection with neighbors might generate new leads for Atlanta police and the search for a ruthless killer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Advertisement

The Mack family was grateful to hear WAOK Radio Show host is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction--a separate reward from the $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

"It's a sad situation and money talks and somebody knows what happened. If this individual will leave a 12-year-old dead like this, what do you think he would do to you? This is not someone you want to protect. This is someone who needs to be brought to justice immediately," said Richey, who attended the Friday afternoon balloon release off Cascade Road organized by loved ones to mark Mack's thirteenth birthday.

"Even though David isn't here with us physically, he will always be with us spiritually," said David's sister shortly before the balloons were released.

To make anonymous tips about the case, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.