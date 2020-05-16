Reward being offered for capture, indictment of suspects involved in smash-and-grab robberies

A reward is being offered for the capture and indictment of two suspects involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at businesses along a southeast Atlanta road.

Those businesses are located in the 1000 block of Grant Street SE. Atlanta police said cameras were rolling on the two suspects as they violently broke into one of those businesses around 5 a.m. on March 10.

Police said the video shows the suspects being dropped off by a dark-colored Dodge Charger and then later being picked up by the same car.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Tipsters can anonymously call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).