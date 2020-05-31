Retiring Georgia teacher surprised with party at home

A retiring Rockdale County teacher got a sweet surprise from her school.

Katherine Carey finished up her 29-year teaching career at the Rockdale Career Academy.

Carey taught English and drama for decades.

Like this year's seniors, her retirement was not what she envisioned after the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

But school administrators wanted to fix that ... so they took her celebration to her!

Administrators drove an hour to come to Carey's house in order to recognize her time in the classroom and with Rockdale's students.

"Oh my gosh! I can't believe it," the surprised educator said.

Carey was presented with a plaque, balloons, and a yard sign that read "Katherine, you will always be resilient, compassionate, and amazing."

Enjoy a well-deserved retirement, Mrs. Carey!