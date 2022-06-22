Retirement home employee stole pain pills from residents, police say

article

The Carrollton Police Department arrested a retirement home employee on Monday after reports they'd been stealing medication from residents.

The police department said 30-year-old Helflin, Alabama, resident Jessica Leanne Smith was charged with unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance and theft by taking when investigators discovered she stole more than 100 pills of various opioids, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Police said Smith worked at The Stewart House at 102 South Street.

Investigators said the employee's job duties included distributing medications to residents. Police accused her of taking possession of pills while doing so.