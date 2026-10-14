Retired nurse who survived deadly house fire seeks living kidney donor

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The Brief A 73-year-old Dallas woman is searching for a living kidney donor after smoke inhalation from a November 2025 house fire caused her kidneys to fail. The five-hour home fire claimed the life of her husband and their pet dog, leaving her hospitalized for three months in a burn unit. Data shows kidney transplants among seniors 65 and older have increased sixfold nationwide since 2020.



A retired nurse who survived a fatal house fire in Dallas is searching for a living kidney donor after severe smoke inhalation led to complete kidney failure.

Fatal Dallas house fire

What we know:

Susan Wood, 73, survived a five-hour house fire at her Dallas home on Nov. 11, 2025. The fire started in the fireplace and filled the house with thick smoke, preventing her from rescuing her husband or pet dog, who both died in the blaze.

Wood spent three months in a hospital burn unit on a ventilator while receiving excruciating skin grafts on her hands, along with treatments for severe burns to her back, feet, head and hands. During her recovery, doctors determined that the severe smoke inhalation caused kidney damage, leading to kidney failure.

Wood now undergoes regular dialysis treatments while searching for a living donor. Data from Duke Health shows that kidney transplants among seniors 65 and older have jumped sixfold since 2020.

Survivor describes recovery

What they're saying:

Wood recalled the horrifying moment the smoke overwhelmed her home as she tried to get help.

"The smoke got so thick that I couldn't breathe, and I thought, well, if I could go outside and call for, neighbors to come and help me, that they could help me get my husband out," Wood said.

Overwhelmed by grief and physical pain in the burn unit, Wood admitted she initially questioned her survival. "I said, let me die. Just let me die. I don't I don't want to live. I want to be with my husband," Wood recalled. "How could this happen? I mean, actually, I thought, why did God let this happen to if God got me out, why did he give me this?"

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A framed portrait of Susan Wood's husband, who died alongside their family pet in the Nov. 11, 2025, fire at their Dallas home. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Living kidney donor search

What we don't know:

Medical providers have not confirmed how long Wood will remain on the active transplant waiting list before a potential donor match is found.

It remains unclear if any family members have been tested as potential matches for a direct living kidney donation.

Life after tragedy

What's next:

Despite undergoing constant dialysis, the retired nurse remains active and determined to rebuild her life for her family.

"Because I want to live my life. I want to go on and I want to I want to live my life. I want to be able to play with my grandsons. I have a lot of life left in me," Wood said. "Thinking about maybe going back to work, so, yeah. Because I'm not done yet."

So far, Wood has not been successful in connecting with matching living donor. You can be tested by reaching out to Emory Healthcare online here. You can also connect with Piedmont Healthcare online here.