Retired Cherokee County K9 dies

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

The sheriff's office announced Friday the death of retired K9 Yoda.

"Yoda passed away peacefully with his former handler Deputy Stark at his side," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "K9 Yoda, a dual-purpose belgian malinois, fearlessly served and protected the citizens of Cherokee County for eight years."

Yoda was retired in 2018 and has since lived with Deputy Star and his family.