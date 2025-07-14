Retired Cherokee County fire sergeant dies after cancer battle
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County community is mourning the death of a retired fire sergeant.
Sgt. Chris King died on Friday afternoon after a battle with cancer. He had retired just a few months earlier.
What they're saying:
On Facebook, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services remembered King as a man who both saved and changed lives.
"Chris dedicated his life to serving others — not only as a firefighter, but as a devoted father, husband, friend, United States Marine, and brother in the fire service. His strength, compassion, and commitment to protecting our community left a lasting mark on all who knew him," the department wrote.
To honor his memory, all Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services stations and support facilities lowered their flags to half-staff.
A somber procession happened over the weekend in the county to pay tribute to King's life.
What you can do:
Officials are asking Georgians to keep King's family in their thoughts and prayers.
The Source: Information for this article came from a Facebook post by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.