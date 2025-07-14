Retired Cherokee County fire sergeant dies after cancer battle

article

The Cherokee County community is mourning the death of a retired fire sergeant.

Sgt. Chris King died on Friday afternoon after a battle with cancer. He had retired just a few months earlier.

What they're saying:

On Facebook, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services remembered King as a man who both saved and changed lives.

"Chris dedicated his life to serving others — not only as a firefighter, but as a devoted father, husband, friend, United States Marine, and brother in the fire service. His strength, compassion, and commitment to protecting our community left a lasting mark on all who knew him," the department wrote.

To honor his memory, all Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services stations and support facilities lowered their flags to half-staff.

A somber procession happened over the weekend in the county to pay tribute to King's life.

What you can do:

Officials are asking Georgians to keep King's family in their thoughts and prayers.