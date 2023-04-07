Duluth restaurant serves up brunch, brunch, and nothing but the brunch

Bananas Foster French Toast & Sausage. Lobster & Shrimp Mac N’ Cheese. Buttermilk Biscuits & Gumbo.

Just a trio of brunch classics, right?

Well, they are at Just Brunch Breakfast Bar, the hot new Duluth restaurant where a talented culinary team serves up "weekend cuisine" all day, six days a week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a little time with owner and executive chef Keith Kash, a Navy veteran and restaurateur who says he wanted to bring an "elevated brunch experience" to Gwinnett County. Kash says his menu is inspired, in part, by his mother, from whom he learned to cook — and that a key element in the Just Brunch experience is using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

So, what’s on the menu? Well, aside from the aforementioned decadent dishes, diners can go the "lighter" route with the Acai Bowl and Not Just Oatmeal (both of which include bananas, berries granola, and coconut) or indulge in savory creations including the Cone’Bread Waffle Stack (with Korean Fried Chicken and buttermilk cornbread waffle) and Lamb & Eggs. Along with breakfast and brunch foods, there are lunch options, sandwiches, and dessert items.

Just Brunch Breakfast Bar is located at 1950 Satellite Boulevard, Suite 400, in Duluth, and regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Since we’re heading into Easter weekend — a time when many families gather together over brunch — it seemed like a perfect opportunity to visit Just Brunch Breakfast Bar and do a little taste-testing. Click the video player in this article to check it out!