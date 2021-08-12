DeKalb police respond to shooting at Lithonia High School

article

DeKalb County police responded to a ‘shot fired’ call at Lithonia High School Thursday afternoon.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene Thursday where police vehicles were seen throughout the school's parking lot.

According to authorities, a school resource officer was responding to a ‘disturbance’ at the school's parking lot. At least one gunshot was fired in the parking lot, school officials confirmed.

No students were injured during the shooting, a school spokesperson said.

An investigation continues.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

