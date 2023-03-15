Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Resolution to ban overseas travel by Georgia Senators introduced

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 5 Atlanta

New resolution would ban all overseas travel by state senators, staff

State Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy has introduced a resolution to eliminate all overseas travel by State Senators and any out of state travel by senators who are leaving office.

ATLANTA - Georgia Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy has introduced a resolution in the Georgia Senate that will eliminate all overseas travel by state senators and travel of any kind by senators who are leaving office.

The resolution follows in the wake of the discovery by the FOX 5 I-Team and others that the former lieutenant governor and president pro temp went on an expensive two-nation European trip just weeks before leaving office.

The resolution was introduced late Tuesday; it spells out a new set of rules regarding travel after then Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and President Pro Tem Butch Miller led legislators on what many called a lavish taxpayer-funded junket.

Receipts show former Georgia leaders spent over $100K taxpayer dollars on trip

The FOX 5 I-Team obtained exclusive videos of a controversial European trip recently taken by the former Lt. Governor and Senate President Pro Tem along with state employees. But, since the legislature exempted itself from the Georgia Open Records Act, taxpayers can't find out exactly what the trip cost. When those officials left their offices two months later, Senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell looked into the receipts.

The FOX 5 I-Team was there at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when Duncan returned from an 8-day European trip to Germany and London. It was a trip paid for by Georgia taxpayers.

Duncan was joined by Miller and four other legislators.

$110,000 European delegation trip was "taxpayer funded vacation," report concludes

FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.aAn investigation by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate President Pro tem John Kennedy found a European trip lead by the outgoing lieutenant governor and president pro tem late last year should never have happened. The final report concluded the two country, multi day trip, amounted to a

The FOX 5 I-Team obtained exclusive video of the travel party on the trip that cost taxpayers a total of $110,000. 

But Duncan and Miller were set to leave office within weeks of returning from the trip.

Following the initial new reports of the trip by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the FOX 5 I-Team, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and President Pro Tem John Kennedy investigated and proclaimed in the future, Senate funds should "not be spent on overseas travel by senators or staff."

Senate Investigation says recent European trip was a 'taxpayer-funded vacation'

An investigative report from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy concluded that a recent European trip led by the outgoing Lt. governor and Senate president pro tem amounted to a taxpayer-funded vacation.

Now, Sen. Kennedy is making it official. Kennedy has introduced a resolution that would prohibit any senators or the lieutenant governor from traveling outside the United States on the taxpayer’s dime.

And, it would block any senators or the lieutenant governor from traveling outside of Georgia at taxpayers’ expense during their final six months in office, if they are not a candidate for another term or new statewide office.

The bill will now be debated in a Senate committee.