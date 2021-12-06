Residents say notorious Buckhead 'party house' at it again

Neighbors frustrated by two years of parties for hundreds at an unoccupied home thought they had seen it all.

But on Saturday, at an estate in Buckhead, they came out of their homes to see a full-fledged band with college-style drums and other instruments blaring in the front yard.

"The noise was awful," said one of the homeowners. "Each time a guest would arrive, they would drum up."

The party began in the early evening and did not stop until just before midnight.

"I understand those homeowners are frustrated," said Howard Shook, a councilman who live two blocks away.

"I heard about it," Shook added. He told FOX 5 he contacted the Buckhead police commander.

A cruiser was dispatched and parked in front of that home for approximately one hour.

The music and the party in that residential area did not stop. That fact further frustrated the neighbors.

But Shook revealed a citation for a noise violation was issued. And the councilman said that was all the officer could do in that situation. Shook said the matter must work its way through the court.

