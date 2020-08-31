Buckhead residents are upset over mansion rented for ticketed parties

One home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta was spotlighted on TMZ. The neighbors complain that the profile did not make them proud but frustrated. The broadcast showed a mansion packed with young people partying.

The home, with virtually no furniture inside, is rented for guest stays or for parties – some very much with an adult theme.

“I saw a stripper in front of the window in her lingerie,” said one neighbor. “We are a residential community we don’t want the adult club scene over here.”

The neighbors said they have to endure parties that can last until three o’clock in the morning. They are calling on city leaders to put a stop to it.

