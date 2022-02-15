Residents escape fire that destroyed one side of SW Atlanta duplex

article

Flames razed the inside of a Southwest Atlanta home on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the heavy fire at a one-story duplex on Casplan Street and saw flames coming from the kitchen.

The residents made it out and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chad Thomas said.

Only one side of the duplex was damaged, but it was a total loss.

Flames came from the kitchen on Casplan Street in SW Atlanta and destroyed a one-story duplex. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Thomas said residents don't know what caused the fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said it's working with a board up company to secure the scene.

