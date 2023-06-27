Residents have choice words for city of Brookhaven's expansion plan

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A sometimes heated Q&A session took place to discuss Brookhaven’s new annexation proposal on June 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County residents did not hold back in a public session on Tuesday about whether to allow more parts of the county to be annexed into the city of Brookhaven.

The neighborhoods which would join the city sit between North Druid Hills, Briarcliff, and Lavista roads.

This was the first of two meetings to answer questions community members may have about the annexation.

A sometimes heated Q&A session took place to discuss Brookhaven’s new annexation proposal on June 27, 2023. (DeKalb County)

DeKalb County commissioners and the CEO Michael L. Thurmond were there at the Central DeKalb Senior Center to hear those citizen concerns.

There will be another public hearing on the potential annexation Wednesday at Brookhaven City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

A final vote is expected July 25.