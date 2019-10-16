Resident arrested after SWAT team surrounds Milton home

article

A large SWAT presence is outside of a Milton home, ended with one person arrested Wednesday.

Milton police told FOX 5, officers were sent to the home to perform a welfare check after someone who lived in the home was thought to be in a crisis.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the home located in the 1500 block of Manor Club Drive inside of the Manor Golf and Country Club.

When officers arrived, a relative of the man and officers were not able to get in contact with him.

Officers then called SWAT team negotiators for assistance.

After around two and a half hours the man, later identified as George Moore, came outside and surrended peacefully.

A police investigation showed that Moore fired a weapon inside the home before officers arrived.

Moore was charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Fulton County Jail.