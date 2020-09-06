Rescue crews recover body in Lake Allatoona drowning

Rescue crews recovered the body of a swimmer after a drowning at Lake Allatoona Sunday evening.

A 34-year-old male had been swimming in the cove when he went under and did not resurface, according to the Department of Natrual Resources.

Officials found the body shortly before 5:30 p.m.

No word on what led up to the possible drowning.

The deadly drowning comes during the Labor Day holiday weekend where larger than normal crowds were expected on lakes throughtout the state.

Hundreds gathered at the "Great American Boat Parade," Sunday at Lake Lanier.

The influx of vistors also rasies safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the health and well-being of the state rests with Georgians as they observe the holiday weekend.

The governor and First Lady Marty Kemp went on a fly-around tour of the state Friday to encourage people to wash their hands, wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to public health guidance this Labor Day.

