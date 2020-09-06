Hundreds expected at Lake Lanier for boat parade supporting President Trump

article

Hundreds of people are preparing for a massive boat parade Sunday morning to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The "Great American Boat Parade," which is set to take place in Lake Lanier around 10:30 a.m., is one of several taking place across the country.

The event includes free admission for all active military, police, fireman, and military vets. According to organizers, all net proceeds will be donated to Tunnel 2 Towers, an organization that honors the military and first responders, and local charities.

The Lake Lanier parade comes a day after several boats sank in a Texas lake while taking part in a similar parade.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

Organizers with the Georgia parade say that they've planned a route "so every boat in the parade will be free from hazards."

"We have organized a grid that places vessels of the same length together for the upmost of safety," the organizers said on Facebook.

You can find out more about the event on its Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.