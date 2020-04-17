Requests for food coming into Atlanta's major food bank 'unprecedented'

Requests for food coming into the city's major food bank is "unprecedented", according to the top official at the 40-year-old agency.

Kyle Waide says in one week, the Atlanta Community Food Bank spent more than $1million to purchase food.

A thirty percent jump in requests is tied to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Thursday,] we gave out 425,000 pounds of food," Waide said.

And there are many who are coming for the first time. Waide says there is no reason to be too proud to seek that help.

Anyone interested in helping, the best way to do that is by making financial contributions so even more can be served.

There is information on the website that will tell you how to go about getting some help. The address is acfb.org.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

