State of the Union: Who's delivering the Republican response to Biden's address

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt has been selected to deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this year.

Britt’s planned remarks for Thursday's event were announced on Feb. 29 by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to speak directly to my fellow Americans on March 7," Britt wrote in a Feb. 29 post on X, formerly Twitter. "We’ll have a candid conversation about the future of our nation—and I’ll outline the Republican vision to secure the American Dream for generations to come."

Who is Katie Britt?

Katie Britt is the first female elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama and was sworn into office in 2023, and is the youngest female Republican to ever serve in the Senate, FOX News reported.

Britt, a former attorney and congressional staffer, served as a chief of staff to now-retired Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. She went to serve as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.

The Enterprise, Alabama, native endorsed former President Donald Trump last year, writing in a Yellowhammer News op-ed that the "results of his strong leadership as the 45th President of the United States are clear for all to see" after living under the Biden administration's policies, FOX News noted.

Britt's appearance comes amid backlash to a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that said that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law.

Several clinics in the state announced they were pausing IVF services as they sort out the decision, leaving parents who were pursuing the treatments with an uncertain path.

After the ruling, Britt made calls to fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to argue for the importance of supporting the treatments, emphasizing that they are pro-life and pro-family, the Associated Press reported.

Britt’s State of the Union response will come a year after Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the speech in 2023.

