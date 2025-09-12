Repeat offender arrested for burglary at North Gwinnett Co-Operative Thrift Store

The Brief Lavan Hickman, already serving a work-release sentence for burglary, walked away from the facility to commit another burglary at North Gwinnett Co-Operative. The theft at North Gwinnett Co-Operative impacted community resources, temporarily closing the thrift store that supports families in need. Surveillance footage and crime scene evidence, including fingerprints, led to Hickman's arrest and new charges of burglary and criminal damage.



Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of breaking into the North Gwinnett Co-Operative last month and stealing cash from its thrift store.

What we know:

Investigators say 38-year-old Lavan Hickman of Clarkston forced his way inside the nonprofit’s Second Blessings Thrift Store on Commerce Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Surveillance video shows him climbing through a broken window with his face partially covered, carrying a bag, and later leaving through a back door.

Police said he stole a petty cash box containing $280.60 along with two sales bags totaling about $521.

Lavan Hickman (L) was arrested in connection to the burglary of North Gwinnett Co-Operative (R) on Aug. 19, 2025. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Hickman was already serving a work-release sentence at the Gwinnett County Correctional Institute for burglary convictions in 2024.

Police determined he walked away from the facility before carrying out the break-in. He is now facing new charges of burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the incident report, an employee initially dismissed an alarm alert that morning, believing it was triggered by items falling inside the warehouse.

A co-worker later discovered the damage, including a broken office door and desk where cash was stored.

Crime scene investigators documented fingerprints and other evidence inside the building.

Why you should care:

The North Gwinnett Co-Op, which serves families in need, had earlier shared images of the suspect and said the theft took away resources for the community.

The thrift store briefly closed after the burglary but has since reopened.