Burglar breaks into Gwinnett County nonprofit's thrift store

A Gwinnett County faith-based nonprofit known for assisting people in need is now in need of help itself.

The North Gwinnett Co-Op reports that its thrift store in Buford was broken into earlier this week.

What we know:

The organization said that the break-in happened at its Second Blessings Thrift Store on Commerce Drive just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The group shared a surveillance image of the suspect, who apparently busted through a window to get in.

It's not clear what was taken, but the loss was estimated to be over $10,000.

What they're saying:

"You didn’t steal from us - you stole from people in need. You stole resources used to serve our community," the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. "If you needed help, you could have reached out. We are sorry that your desperation caused you to do such a heinous act. We will be praying for you during your difficult time."

The North Gwinnett Co-Op executive director Kim Phillips said that she appreciates all the love and support from the community after they shared the news of the break-in.

The store was closed on Tuesday but has since reopened.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help, you can donate to the North Gwinnett Co-Op here or its Food Pantry here.