Repeat drug offender sentenced to prison after Cherokee County bench trial

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The Brief Joshua Cornette, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years of probation following a Cherokee County bench trial. Police arrested Cornette on Interstate 575 in May 2025, where officers administered two rounds of life-saving Narcan after an overdose. Investigators recovered a pistol, a pipe and 23 grams of methamphetamine during a physical search of the defendant at the scene.



A repeat drug offender in Cherokee County will spend the next 10 years behind bars and another 20 on probation following a conviction earlier this week.

What we know:

Joshua Cornette, 35, of Ball Ground was sentenced on Monday by Cherokee County Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace following a bench trial. Cornette was convicted on four counts: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced under Georgia’s recidivist offender act.

Cornette was arrested on May 15, 2025, after he was found by police in a car along Interstate 575 near State Route 372 along the guardrail. A Ball Ground police officer determined Cornette had active warrants and attempted to take him into custody.

Cornette resisted being arrested until a second officer arrived. When he was finally taken into custody, he told officers he had taken fentanyl when he saw the initial officer approach.

When he was placed in the back seat of the patrol car, he passed out. Officers gave him two doses of Narcan, helping him to regain consciousness. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During a search, police found two bags of methamphetamine containing a combined 23 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe. Cornette was carrying a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber pistol in his pocket.

What they're saying:

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for all involved. A convicted felon, under the influence of narcotics and armed with a firearm, refused to show his hands and put lives in jeopardy, including his own," said Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. "Law enforcement officers know that situations can turn deadly in an instant. The Ball Ground officer demonstrated remarkable restraint and professionalism while facing the uncertainty of whether this defendant would pull a firearm and open fire."

"These officers remained calm under pressure as they administered two rounds of Narcan and provided medical assistance that ultimately saved a life. At the same time, they prevented illegal drugs and a firearm from posing a further threat to our community," said Ball Ground Police Chief Jamie Gianfala. "I am proud of the swift response of our department, and I commend these officers for their commitment to the protection and safety of our Ball Ground citizens."

"Despite prior felony convictions, this defendant continued to possess illegal drugs and carry a firearm in violation of the law," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "This sentence holds him accountable for those choices and reflects the serious danger posed by armed, repeat offenders. We appreciate the Ball Ground Police Department’s response to this volatile situation and Judge Wallace’s careful consideration of the evidence presented at trial."

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the exact nature of the active warrants that prompted the initial police encounter.