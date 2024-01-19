Expand / Collapse search

'I've seen you before': Repeat burglary suspect arrested in Midtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Suspected burglar caught in Midtown

Body camera footage showed Atlanta police catch a suspected repeat burglar trying to get away with bottles of alcohol reportedly stolen from a Midtown Atlanta restaurant.

ATLANTA - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught after breaking into a popular Midtown Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta police were called to the Hudson Grille on the 900 block of Peachtree Street NE on Tuesday morning after the restaurant's alarm went off.

When they got to the scene, officials say the officers spotted 48-year-old Tiffany Hendricks nearby with a plastic bag full of liquor bottles.

"What did I do?" Hendrick is heard asking the officers on body cam footage released by police on Thursday.

After detaining Hendricks, the officers checked the restaurant and found that the back door of the building was open and bottles were missing from the bar.

Police say Hendricks has been arrested 77 times in Georgia, including five times for burglary.

"I've seen you before. I arrested you not too long ago," an officer heard telling Hendrix on the video.

He's now in custody at the Fulton County Jail facing another burglary charge.