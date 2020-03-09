Rep. Tom Graves: Son critically hurt in cycling competition

Georgia Congressman Tom Graves said his son was critically hurt in a cycling competition over the weekend.

Rep. Graves said his son John, a member of Georgia Tech's cycling team, was injured during the Calhoun Downtown Criterium. He was flown to a trauma unit, where he remains in intensive care.

Graves said his son is being cared for by a top-notch team of doctors.

"He's a strong boy and is showing signs of responsiveness," Graves said on Twitter Monday morning. "We appreciate the outpouring of support and continued prayers as John begins his recovery."