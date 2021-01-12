Expand / Collapse search
By Associated Press
Published 
Illinois
Associated Press

Rep. Schneider tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol lockdown

A Democratic congressman from Illinois who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s deadly siege at the Capitol announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

DEERFIELD, Ill. - A Democratic congressman from Illinois who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s deadly siege at the Capitol announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider has become at least the third House Democrat to announce a COVID-19 infection since the lockdown.

Schneider said he was "forced to spend several hours" confined with other lawmakers and is criticizing Republican members of Congress who refused to wear masks that were offered them.

"I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff," he said in a statement.

At least two other lawmakers including Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey have announced positive tests.

Schneider, of Deerfield, said he has not yet experienced symptoms and is in the care of physicians. He was tested for the virus on Monday.