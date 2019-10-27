Rep. Katie Hill of California plans to resign after revelations of an affair with campaign staffer: report

article

California Rep. Katie Hill (D-Agua Dulce) is going to resign, according to Politico, after it was revealed that she had an affair with a young female campaign staffer.

A congressional commitee has also been investigating an unsubstantiated claim that Hill, 32, had an intimate relationship with a male senior aide on her House staff, which would violate House rules.Hill has denied that relationship.

In the meantime, Hill has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with a husband she claims was abusive.

The female staffer, identified as Morgan Desjardins, is the clothed woman seen having her hair brushed by a naked Hill in one of the photos recently posted online by the DailyMail. Hill, Desjardins and Hill’s now-estranged husband, Kenny Heslep, reportedly engaged in a “throupling” relationship that ended over the summer, the New York Post reported.

Hill admitted earlier this month that her relationship with Desjardins was "inappropriate."

This story was reported from Chicago. FoxNews.com contributed to this report.