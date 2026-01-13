Georgia Democrats file ‘Fight Back on ICE’ legislation to ‘unmask’ federal agents

The Brief Georgia Senate Democrats introduced legislation to tighten oversight of ICE agents Tuesday. The deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota has reignited a broader debate over immigration enforcement and accountability. The proposal is already receiving pushback from Republican lawmakers.



Protests are spreading across Georgia and the country after a woman was killed during a confrontation with ICE agents in Minnesota.

The case has reignited a broader debate at the Georgia Capitol over immigration enforcement and accountability.

Georgia Democrats introduce ICE oversight bills

What they're saying:

"It's just not good public safety for us to have unmarked agents operating, conducting essentially criminal raids without us knowing who they are," said Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, "What they're there for, and especially not to be able to see their faces."

Senate Democrats dropped four bills aimed at tightening oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday.

"The state government, state Democrats are leading right now on this to create that accountability," Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs explained. "So that those ICE agents think twice before they act improperly."

Georgia lawmakers discuss the "Fight Back on ICE" legislative package aimed at increasing federal agent accountability at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. (FOX 5)

The proposals would require ICE agents to visibly identify themselves and unmask during enforcement actions, create civil liability for individual agents accused of wrongdoing, require agents to obtain a judicial warrant before entering so-called "safe spaces" like daycare centers, and prohibit the deployment of the National Guard in Georgia without the governor's approval.

Georgia GOP calls ICE bills ‘ridiculous’

The other side:

The bills are already receiving pushback from Republican lawmakers.

"The idea that we're going to create these new liabilities and make it harder for them to do their jobs when, when they're just following the oath of office that they took, I think it's ridiculous," said Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough.

They said some of the proposed legislation is already covered in state and federal laws.

"I guess something that concerns me is when we see something that we don't like or we see something that makes us uncomfortable, the reaction of many in this building is to run out and write a piece of legislation," explained Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula.

What is the ‘Fight Back on ICE’ bills?

Dig deeper:

The "Fight Back on ICE" package focuses on prohibiting anonymous operations, protecting sensitive locations, and asserting gubernatorial control over the National Guard.

The first measure, Senate Bill 389, would require all federal immigration agents to wear visible badges and remain unmasked while conducting operations in Georgia. Sen. Kim Jackson, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation aims to end the "terror" of unidentifiable agents in tactical gear. "It is time to unmask ICE," Jackson said, arguing that anonymity allows agents to commit "brazen, violent acts" without being held accountable or identified by the public.

Senate Bill 390, introduced by Sen. Emmanuel Jones, seeks to curb the president’s ability to use the National Guard for immigration purposes without local consent. The bill would prohibit the deployment of Georgia National Guard units for federal immigration missions unless the governor grants express permission. Jones characterized the current use of the Guard as a "political witch hunt" and said the bill would protect the "patriotism of our troops" from being abused by the federal government.

The third proposal, Senate Bill 391, targets enforcement in community hubs. Sponsored by Sen. Nabila Parkes, the bill would bar immigration enforcement at "sensitive places"—including schools, hospitals, places of worship, and domestic violence shelters—unless agents possess a judicial warrant. Parkes emphasized that the bill is intended to maintain stability and safety for families, noting that "kids should be focused on learning, not fear."

Rounding out the package is Senate Bill 397, which creates a new legal pathway for individuals to sue federal officials in state court. Sen. Josh McLaurin said the bill establishes a "civil cause of action" against agents who violate constitutional rights. By allowing for personal liability in cases of overreach, McLaurin argued the state can create a "deterrence" against lawless behavior, citing reports of ICE agents "acting with utter lawlessness" in communities across the country.

The bills have not yet been made public on the Georgia General Assembly website.