Metro Atlanta protests grow after ICE killing of Renee Good

Several anti-ICE protests are taking place across metro Atlanta and North Georgia Sunday.

The backstory:

The protests follow the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, was shot while in her vehicle during a federal immigration sweep.

While the Trump administration has characterized Good as a "domestic terrorist" who allegedly attempted to ram agents with her SUV, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Tim Walz and numerous witnesses have rejected that account. Frey described the administration’s self-defense argument as "bulls---," noting that video evidence shows the encounter lasted less than 10 seconds and suggests Good was attempting to drive away from, not toward, the agents.

Local perspective:

Several protests held Thursday and Friday remained peaceful, and Sunday's gatherings are also expected to remain orderly.

One protest began outside the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville at noon. Sponsored by Indivisible Gwinnett, the event saw several dozen people lining the street with signs. Claire Gul, who helped organize the event, said the protest was spurred by Good’s death, but organizers also intended to support Gwinnett residents affected by the recent increase in ICE activity across the county.

Gul stated she hopes the event provides a way for community members to stay informed and involved. Lee Hutcheson, who attended the protest, said she supports the movement to abolish ICE.

Dig deeper:

Another demonstration took place on the 17th Street bridge over the Downtown Connector. The protest consisted of a couple dozen people lined up on the bridge while chanting and holding signs.

A separate march is planned to move from Hurt Park to the ICE field office in Atlanta starting at 2 p.m.