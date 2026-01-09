Peaceful Atlanta protest targets ICE after Minneapolis killing

The Brief Hundreds marched peacefully from the Capitol to ICE’s Atlanta office Protesters condemned ICE killing in Minneapolis, rejected self-defense claim Police monitored march; no arrests or violence reported



Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Atlanta Thursday night in a peaceful demonstration condemning the killing of a U.S. citizen by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

What we know:

The march began at the Georgia State Capitol and moved through downtown streets to ICE’s Atlanta field office on Ted Turner Drive before looping back to the Capitol. Police shut down traffic for a time as demonstrators filled the roadway. Georgia State Patrol, Capitol Police and Atlanta Police officers were present throughout the protest, and no arrests or violence were reported.

What they're saying:

Demonstrators said they were outraged by the death of Renee Nicole Good and questioned the constitutionality of ICE’s actions.

"It’s important for us stand as people and express our voice," said Randy Bailon, an Atlanta resident.

"We don’t believe what is going on with ICE is constitutional," said Savannah Elahee, another Atlanta resident.

"We do not want ICE in our communities. The people have spoke," said Stephan Sellers, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Federal officials have said the agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting acted in self-defense.

Vice President JD Vance said, "She was trying to ram this guy with his – with her car. He shot back. He defended himself." He later added, "You have a woman who aimed her car at a law enforcement officer and pressed on the accelerator. Nobody debates that. I can believe that her death is a tragedy, while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making."

Activists at the Atlanta protest rejected that characterization.

"We witnessed murder on camera and they’re treating it like it’s not a big deal," Bailon said.

Earlier in the day, a smaller protest involving several dozen people was also held outside the Atlanta ICE office. During Thursday night’s march, news of a separate Border Patrol shooting in Oregon prompted loud boos from the crowd.

What's next:

Protesters said they expect increased ICE activity in metro Atlanta and plan to continue organizing against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.