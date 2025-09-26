Remembering Hurricane Helene: 230 lives lost, billions in damages

The Brief One year after Hurricane Helene, 230 deaths across six states are remembered Georgia farmers still recovering from $5.5B in agricultural and timber losses Communities reflect on lessons learned as new hurricane season ramps up



It has been one year since Hurricane Helene tore across the Southeast, leaving behind devastation not seen since Hurricane Katrina. The Category 4 storm made landfall near Tampa, Florida, before tearing into South Georgia with punishing winds and flooding rains.

What we know:

The human toll was staggering. More than 230 people died across six states, including 33 in Georgia. Communities are still healing, with many families marking this week with memorials for loved ones lost.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEWLAND, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: A home that was damaged in Hurricane Helene is seen on September 18, 2025 in Newland, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene struck western North Carolina on September 27, 2024, causing at least 108 confirmed deaths in the state, with several people still unaccounted for.(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Beyond the lives claimed, Helene decimated the state’s economy. A University of Georgia assessment estimated $6.5 billion in damage to agriculture and timber. Poultry houses, pecan orchards, and nurseries suffered some of the heaviest losses, leaving farmers with long recovery timelines that in many cases stretched well beyond the 2024 harvest season.

While Helene’s destruction dominated headlines last year, another storm, Hurricane Gabrielle, also grabbed attention. Gabrielle briefly surged into a Category 4 in the Atlantic before weakening near Bermuda. Its remnants brushed the Azores but ultimately spared the U.S.

What's next:

Today, as the Gulf and Atlantic enter another peak hurricane season, Georgia residents and farmers reflect on Helene’s lessons — and brace for what the next storm could bring.