Georgia's recovery: Over $377M in federal aid approved post-Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Debby

Federal emergency officials say recovery efforts remain underway in Georgia following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby, with more than $377 million in federal aid approved for survivors to date.

What we know:

As of June 20, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved over 402,000 applications for disaster assistance. That total includes more than $12 million in rental assistance to more than 4,960 Georgia families, and housing arrangements—temporary and long-term—have been secured for nearly 365 displaced households.

Federal aid has also extended to Georgia’s public infrastructure. FEMA has authorized more than $629 million in Public Assistance to help communities with debris removal and emergency management costs. To date, more than 40.1 million cubic yards of storm debris have been cleared.

What they're saying:

"FEMA remains committed to helping survivors recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby," said FEMA spokesman Mario Boone. "Survivors are reminded that FEMA is still on the ground in Georgia to assist with your recovery needs."

What you can do:

FEMA is contacting eligible survivors by phone to discuss long-term housing solutions. Boone urged residents to answer calls, even those from unfamiliar area codes, as they may contain important updates or assistance opportunities.

Farmers and ranchers who suffered uninsured or underinsured losses are encouraged to reach out, as they may qualify for help replacing essential work-related tools, equipment, and supplies.

Low-income survivors affected by the storms may also be eligible for free legal assistance through FEMA’s Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program. Services include help with home repair contracts, landlord disputes, insurance claims, and FEMA appeals. More information is available at DisasterAssistance.gov.

The deadline to apply for economic injury disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration is June 30.

For general questions, residents can visit fema.gov/helene/georgia or check their assistance application status at DisasterAssistance.gov.