Remains found in Florida identified as Atlanta man
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Skeletal remains discovered along the St. Johns River earlier this year have been identified as belonging to a missing Atlanta man, authorities announced.
What we know:
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the remains found on May 7 near the bulkhead of a private residence in Fleming Island were positively identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson. The identification was confirmed in coordination with the District 4 Medical Examiner’s Office and with assistance from the public. Anderson’s family has been notified.
What they're saying:
"This is a considerable step forward in this investigation," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
What's next:
Investigators are now working to piece together the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s death and are asking for the public’s help. Detectives are specifically seeking information about Anderson’s activities, whereabouts, and interactions between April 1 and April 7.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch app. Information that leads to an arrest or significantly advances the case may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters can also contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office directly at (904) 264-6512.
