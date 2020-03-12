Release date of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ pushed back a year amid coronavirus concerns: report

article

One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it was announced Thursday.

The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was set hit theaters worldwide on May 22. “F9,” will now be released on May 22, 2021, Variety reported.

RELATED: The latest news on the coronavirus

The movies within the franchise are consistent blockbusters. "The Fate of the Furious," which was released in 2017 made over $1.2 billion domestically.

"F9," is filled with an all-star cast that includes Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cardi B.

Watch the trailer for "F9" below:

