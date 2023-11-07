Registration now open for Mercedes-Benz Stadium 5K/Walk Like MADD on Nov. 11

article

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Atlanta Track Club and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS, have partnered to raise awareness and funds to end drunk driving and eliminate drugged driving on our roads with a 5K run and walk on Nov. 11.

All runners and walkers will get the unique experience of running out of the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The race will take participants around the downtown area and will culminate at the center of Mercedes-Benz Stadium's field. Proceeds benefit the mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Georgia to put an end to drinking and driving.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Falcons or United gear to the race where they will warm up with Freddie Falcon, challenge themselves on the roads of downtown Atlanta and the West Side and experience America's most innovative sports stadium in a way most fans never dream. After crossing the finish line, all will be invited to remember and honor victims of drunk driving and learn more about the work MADD does in Georgia and across the country.

Registration for the annual Mercedes-Benz Stadium 5K/Walk Like MADD is now open and will remain open through the day of the event or until the event reaches capacity. All finishers will receive a limited edition commemorative T-shirt and medal. Click here for more information.