Man arrested for aggravated child molestation in Douglas County, deputies say

The Brief A registered sex offender in Douglas County was arrested on a charge of aggravated child molestation following an FBI child exploitation investigation, according to deputies. Investigators identified a child victim and suspect Robert Burford after the FBI provided evidence reviewed by its Child Exploitation Operational Unit, the sheriff's office said. Deputies searched Burford's residence and seized items matching evidence in the material before booking him into the Douglas County Jail, officials reported.



A registered sex offender in Douglas County was arrested on an aggravated child molestation charge following a joint investigation with the FBI, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Monday regarding an ongoing child exploitation investigation, according to deputies.

Federal agents reviewed child sexual abuse material showing a man abusing a child and gathered information indicating both the child and suspect had ties to Douglas County, the sheriff's office said.

After the FBI shared the material and investigative details with local authorities, Douglas County investigators reviewed the evidence, identified the child victim, and named the suspect a Robert Burford, a registered sex offender living in the county, officials reported.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Burford charging him with aggravated child molestation, along with a search warrant for his home, according to the news release.

While executing the search warrant at Burford’s residence, deputies located and seized evidence that appeared to match items visible in the material provided by the FBI, officials said.

Deputies took Burford into custody and transported him to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Jail, the release stated.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the age or identity of the child victim to protect their privacy.

Authorities have not specified whether additional items were seized during the search or if other victims have been identified.

The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible, but did not state which charges could be added.