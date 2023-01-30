Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the suspect came to the home shortly before the stabbing and confronted his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

At some point, police say the man stabbed the new boyfriend several times.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

After the stabbing, police say the ex-boyfriend took off running, and they are still searching for him.

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved in the incident.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Atlanta Police Department.