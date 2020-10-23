Red flag warnings remain in Colorado as wildfires continue to spread

Firefighters in Colorado have yet to get a handle on the East Troublesome fire, one of multiple currently raging in the state, as mandatory evacuations remain in some areas.

The wildfire, near the foothills of Fort Collins, Colorado, has burned more than 318 square miles to become the largest in state history. As of Friday, The U.S. Forest Service reported the East Troublesome wildfire was only 5% contained.

Firefighters contained the Calwood fire at 55% after it burned more than 10,000 acres. The Cameron Peak fire was contained at 57% after burning nearly 207,000 acres.

Authorities put red flag warnings in place Friday. This, after fire areas experienced strong southwest winds throughout Thursday.

The blazes have burned the second-most acreage since 2000 and included the state's two largest on record. One of Colorado’s smaller fires exploded late Wednesday from 30 square miles to 196 square miles and closed Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for the western part of Rocky Mountain National Park and western parts of Estes Park on Thursday. Residents were instructed to evacuate as quickly as possible.

Town officials said all routes into Estes Park had been closed. Rocky Mountain National Park was also closed, and park officials warned that air quality was “hazardous.”

Storyful and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

